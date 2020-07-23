BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

FRT stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

