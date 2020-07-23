BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

