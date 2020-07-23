BMO Capital Markets Increases Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

PKI stock opened at C$35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.79.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 1.4160532 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,576,523.48. Insiders sold a total of 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

