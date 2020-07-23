Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 15.6%

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY)’s share price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.32 ($0.09), approximately 13,103,018 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.33 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -35.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.18.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

