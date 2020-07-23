Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

BLMN opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $911.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

