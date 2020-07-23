Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLMN stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $942.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

