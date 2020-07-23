Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $6.96 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

