BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,252 shares of company stock valued at $32,324,746. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $582.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

