BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 443.53 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 443 ($5.45), approximately 35,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 39,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 417.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.36. The company has a market cap of $377.35 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

