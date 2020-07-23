BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0423 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $44,024.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025055 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,083,981 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

