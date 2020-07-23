BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BJs Wholesale Club traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 20206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,226 shares of company stock worth $8,428,149. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $27,568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $32,198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 816,940 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

