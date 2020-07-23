BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.84, but opened at $60.42. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $63.64, with a volume of 23,163 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.