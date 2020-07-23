BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.65, but opened at $88.20. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioNTech shares last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 129,400 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.65.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

