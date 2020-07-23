BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $97.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.18.

Shares of BNTX opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

