BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday.

BLRX opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.60% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

