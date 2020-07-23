Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Biogen by 155.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 644.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $2.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

