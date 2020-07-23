Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $14.49.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bio-Path by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Path by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,944 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

