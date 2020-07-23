Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.