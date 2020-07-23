BidaskClub Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to “Buy”

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,888,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,998,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

