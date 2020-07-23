BidaskClub Downgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Buy

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

