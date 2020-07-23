Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCYC. ValuEngine cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $316.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.54.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

