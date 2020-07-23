Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Position Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.06 and a beta of 3.01. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

