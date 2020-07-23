Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Husqvarna to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $17.89 on Monday. Husqvarna has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

