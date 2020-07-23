Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. MTBC has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts forecast that MTBC will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

