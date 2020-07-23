Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 27,748 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $6,613,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,991,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,727,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $7,243,709.70.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31.

On Monday, July 6th, John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $3,422,223.82.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $731,031.12.

On Monday, June 29th, John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $276,381.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54.

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $256.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

