Beacon (BECN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $12,514.67 and $250.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00487012 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021608 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003330 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

