Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €81.00 ($91.01) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €60.68 ($68.18) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is €65.79 and its 200 day moving average is €64.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

