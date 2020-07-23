Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.56). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MCS opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $466.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Marcus by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marcus by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Marcus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.