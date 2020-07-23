Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.
Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $627.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.