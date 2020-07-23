Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $627.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.