Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 258787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLD. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 41.16% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

