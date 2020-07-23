Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 2.3%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14, 15,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,285,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $256.89 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, insider Zachary Levenick purchased 38,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $71,663.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.