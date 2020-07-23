Barclays Upgrades PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) to Overweight

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

