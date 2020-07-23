Barclays Reiterates $300.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $300.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.09.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,592.33 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200-day moving average of $787.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

