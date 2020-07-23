Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bank Ozk posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank Ozk by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 222,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank Ozk by 9.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.