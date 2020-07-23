Bank of America Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $35.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.