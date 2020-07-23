Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 164.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.