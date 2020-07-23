Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.
Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 164.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
