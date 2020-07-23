Bank of America Begins Coverage on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AKUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.