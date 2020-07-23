Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE:BCH opened at $18.52 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $638.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.