Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIDU. HSBC upped their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.55.

BIDU stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

