Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Julie A. Cullivan Sells 840 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAXN opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

