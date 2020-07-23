AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €22.40 ($25.17) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($29.10) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.08 ($25.93).

CS stock opened at €18.30 ($20.56) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.77.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

