Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.83. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,503,125 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.