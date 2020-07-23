Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

