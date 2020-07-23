Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.
Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.
