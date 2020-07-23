Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.30% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,033,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

