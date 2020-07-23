Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $81,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 400,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

