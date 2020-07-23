Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

ADSK opened at $240.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

