Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 5.9%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), approximately 1,843,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 434,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden. It also holds interest in the Tasiast South gold property covering an area of 175 square kilometers in Mauritania.

