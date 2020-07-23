AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

AUDC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of AUDC opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

