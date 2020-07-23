AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 152,209.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,319 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,003,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 193.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 764,463 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,200,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.