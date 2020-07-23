Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Down 6%

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.78, 16,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 947,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Atossa Genetics from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

